Tuesday’s Scores

8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43

Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

Maxwell 66, Hi-Line 46

Santee 56, Harvard 48

Sutherland 51, Brady 25

Sutton 57, Heartland 55

Twin River 55, Lutheran High Northeast 50

West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30

Yutan 51, Arlington 44

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41

Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30

Boyd County 37, Osmond 31

Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31

Crofton 64, Boone Central 27

David City 60, Schuyler 8

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20

Elm Creek 47, Alma 42

Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14

Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54

Howells/Dodge 46, Aquinas 33

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Lewiston 38

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Twin River 31

Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28

Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23

Meridian 24, Deshler 23

Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32

Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15

North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Creek Valley 14

Ord 64, West Holt 19

Overton 39, Gibbon 15

Pender 59, Winnebago 41

Santee 39, Harvard 38

Sioux County 64, Garden County 26

Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21

Sutton 57, Heartland 28

Valentine 32, Mullen 28

West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20

Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.

Summerland vs. Riverside, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

