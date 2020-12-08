Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43
Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
Maxwell 66, Hi-Line 46
Santee 56, Harvard 48
Sutherland 51, Brady 25
Sutton 57, Heartland 55
Twin River 55, Lutheran High Northeast 50
West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30
Yutan 51, Arlington 44
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41
Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30
Boyd County 37, Osmond 31
Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31
Crofton 64, Boone Central 27
David City 60, Schuyler 8
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20
Elm Creek 47, Alma 42
Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14
Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54
Howells/Dodge 46, Aquinas 33
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Lewiston 38
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Twin River 31
Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28
Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23
Meridian 24, Deshler 23
Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32
Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15
North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Creek Valley 14
Ord 64, West Holt 19
Overton 39, Gibbon 15
Pender 59, Winnebago 41
Santee 39, Harvard 38
Sioux County 64, Garden County 26
Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21
Sutton 57, Heartland 28
Valentine 32, Mullen 28
West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20
Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.
Summerland vs. Riverside, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/