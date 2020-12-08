WATCH LIVE: Biden introduces nominees for health care team

(NBC News) - Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden introduces his nominees and appointees to his health team.

Biden is expected to introduce the health team he's assembled Tuesday afternoon. They'll be responsible for distributing millions of doses of the vaccine.

So far communication between the White House and the Biden team has been limited.

While Biden is introducing his health team, the White House will hold a coronavirus vaccine summit, where President Trump is expected to outline distribution plans for the largest vaccination program in U.S. history.

President-elect Biden was not invited to the event, and Stat News reports drug makers Pfizer and Moderna turned down invitations.

