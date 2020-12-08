Wilson shines as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton, 73-72

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton. Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun added 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks won their fifth straight against the Bluejays. Denzel Mahoney had 19 points to lead Creighton.