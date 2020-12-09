2 men sentenced in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rapes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the rapes of young male victims in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Department of Justice said Monday that 41-year-old Dusty William Oliver and 49-year-old Richard Graham pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated sexual abuse. Oliver was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Graham was sentenced to just over 19 years in prison. Both received 15 years of supervised release. Prosecutors alleged that in June 2012 and in November 2015 the defendants raped two different male victims in the park. The statement said they sought out men who were homeless and addicted to drugs.