A beautiful Wednesday before temperatures start cooling down

Highs yesterday ended up in the 50s for most of Siouxland with a few 60s sprinkling our western counties.



Today will give us similar temperatures with an outside chance at a few more 60s for highs.



One difference is that we will see a lot of sunshine today, making for an A+ caliber day for our Wednesday.



Winds will also be pretty light.



We stay clear through the evening with some clouds starting to roll in late in the night.



Clouds will continue to increase through our Thursday with a front moving through early in the day.



Winds will also turn breezy in the morning, bringing in cooler air to the area.



Highs will be in the 40s Thursday with 30s expected for Friday.



The latest on that snow chance Friday, as well as what to expect for the weekend, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.