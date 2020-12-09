Authorities identify man found dead at Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have identified the body found in a local apartment eight days ago.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, on Dec. 1 at about 4 a.m. officers found the body of 61-year-old Daniel A. Harden of Sioux City at an apartment in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

An autopsy was concluded by the State Medical Examiner's Office and they have ruled Harden's death as a homicide. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in his murder.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this ongoing investigation contact the SCPD at (712) 279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

The apartment where Harden's body was found is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died. Police say the two deaths do not appear to be related.