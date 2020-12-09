Basket bolt groceries donated to two Siouxland nonprofit organizations

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nearly $2,000 worth of food on Wednesday was donated to two nonprofit organizations in Siouxland, thanks to the basket bolt.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and Hy-Vee teamed up to put on the event.

Jeana Goosmann and Jen Letch won the chance to stuff as much food as they could into their carts. Letch gave her entry to Sara Johnson.

In just 90 seconds, they racked up grocery bills close to $1,000 each.

Goosmann donated her haul to the Food Bank of Siouxland and Johnson donated her cart to Hope Street of Siouxland.