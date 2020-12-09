Cooler weather to move in along with a possible snow chance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The past couple of days have given us some really mild weather for this time of year as highs today left most of us in the 50s.

Tonight will sty quiet and pleasant enough with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Changes start to move in on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area bringing with it increasing clouds, a stronger wind, and cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Those clouds will then bring a chance of some light snow to us on Friday, although it looks like mainly southern Siouxland will be affect with the chance of just a very light accumulation down that way.

Sioux City and points to the north probably won’t accumulate anything on Friday but it will be colder with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

Some of that light snow may try to lift farther north Friday night and we'll have to see if it's able to get far enough north to accumulate anything in central Siouxland including Sioux City.

Will the light snow chance and cooler weather linger into the weekend?

I'll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.