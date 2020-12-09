Data shows link between obesity and developing severe COVID-19 symptoms

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Doctors say people who are obese have a higher chance of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 through 2018, the prevalence of obesity in the American population was around 42-percent.

Dr. Andrew Geha, a family practice physician at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, said data currently shows people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 28 are six times more likely to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms.

To calculate your BMI, you need to multiply your height in inches by your height in inches again, then divide your weight in pounds by the total of that number, and multiply it by 703.

Dr. Geha said he believes people with high BMIs are already dealing with other stressors in the body, and that negatively affects their immune systems.

"Focusing on patients trying to work on getting their immune system to do everything it needs to do when they're ill. And I think the best way of us doing that is focusing on fresh fruits and vegetables." said Dr. Geha.

He suggested besides the basic sanitation protocols to ward off contracting the COVID-19 virus, everyone should work on strengthening their immune systems by improving their diets.