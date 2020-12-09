Dec. 9: Iowa surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,545 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 246,237 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 248,782 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 173,439 have recovered, an increase of 5,384 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 102 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,021. State health department data shows 2,768 of those deaths had pre-existing conditions.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (173,439) and the number of deaths (3,021) from the total number of confirmed cases (248,782) shows there are currently 72,322 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 6,895 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,261,909 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly declined to 15.8%, which is down from 16%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 13.4%, Pocahontas County with 13.3%, Calhoun with 12.7% and Monona County with 10.7%.

According to the health department's latest report, 894 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 900 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 196 are in the ICU with 120 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,552 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities and 2,622 have recovered. So far, 1,127 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 65 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 11,134. To date, 8,875 of the county's cases have recovered.

Due to the IDPH changing the way that deaths are counted and reported in Iowa, the number of deaths in Woodbury County has been adjusted from 142 to 132.

A total of 76 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 47 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 30 new cases were reported for a total of 3,266 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,641 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,318 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 17 since yesterday. Of those cases, 830 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to nine.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 28 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,532. Of those cases, 1,038 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dickinson County has had 11 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,002 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,028 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 2,243 have recovered.

Two more virus-related deaths have been reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 39.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 34 additional cases bringing its total to 3,960. Of those cases, 3,055 have recovered.

The county has reported nine additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 38.