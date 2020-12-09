Dec. 9: Nebraska reports 1,321 new cases, 17 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 143,924.

Seventeen additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,294.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 781 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 787 residents on Tuesday. A total of 4,699 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 74,597, an increase of 1,005 from Tuesday.

So far, 784,072 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 639,773 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported four new positive cases in Cedar County on Wednesday, bringing its total to 599. Of those cases, 297 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been three virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 20 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,397.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported six more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 471. Of those cases, 295 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 15 new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 764. Officials say 531 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Nine new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 852. Of those cases, 579 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Wednesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once the ELVPHD releases their next update.