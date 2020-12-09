Dec. 9: South Dakota reports 16,148 active COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 985 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 88,023.

According to Tuesday's report, 781 of the new cases are confirmed and 204 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,148 active cases in the state, a decrease of 635 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 36 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,147.

State data reported 1,584 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 70,728.

Currently, 501 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 491. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,974 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,412. Of those cases, 1,273 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 1,468. State health officials say 1,202 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,835 to 5,886. Officials say 4,819 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County's death toll has been adjusted, reducing its total COVID-19 deaths from 55 to 54.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 13 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,358. So far, 1,087 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 29 new cases, bringing the total to 2,124. Officials say 1,457 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, there have been 15 deaths in Yankton County connected to COVID-19.