Early morning disturbance at Stoney Creek Hotel leads to minors being detained

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police were called to the Stoney Creek Hotel early Wednesday for a disturbance among a group of minors.

Upon arrival Sioux City Police found a minor with a laceration to his finger.

During their investigation, they learned that at least three minors were under the influence of alcohol and an argument broke out.

The minors were not cooperating with the investigation, so the cause of the laceration is unknown at this time.

The minors were detained and sent to Juvinile Detention for public intoxication.

Sioux City Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene for medical treatment.