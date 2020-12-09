East point guard Whitaker named SportsFource Champion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sometimes it's hard being the new kid in a school. But Sioux City East point guard De Vares Whitaker is fitting in just fine. He's this week's SportsFource Champion.

Coming home has been a good thing for East High's De Vares Whitaker. He was born in Sioux City and moved back from Arkansas for his junior season. After just three games, he leads the Black Raiders, averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game.

"De Vares is an incredible athlete," said East Head Coach Ras Vanderloo. "He plays above the rim, he's quick, he's strong. He's somebody that every team's going to have to contend with. His ability to get to the hoop, he can score it. He's a good player and we're glad he's here."

In his first home game against Bishop Heelan, Whitaker scored the first ten points of the game in the first two minutes of the first quarter. He finished with 21 points, adding 25 more on Tuesday in a win at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

"The coaches were really on us on man defense and pressuring the ball," said Whitaker. "We knew we could take advantage against Heelan, being able to pressure the ball and get turnovers."

Quickness is the key to Whitaker's game. He has six steals through three games and also leads East with 13 assists. Whitaker uses that speed on both ends of the court.

"He is very quick," said East senior Dominic Drent. "He's been a very fun person to be around, very tough to guard. I've had to guard him every once in a while and he's so quick and can pass the ball really well and can also get to the rim at will whenever he wants."

"If anything, I'm going to be able to get the rack," said Whitaker. "When my shot's not falling I should be able to get to the rack with ease. Defensively I like to get up on the ball so I can be able to get back to the rack faster."

East (2-1) will visit 2-0 West on Friday night.