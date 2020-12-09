Exact Eye Care closing Pierce Street clinic due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Exact Eye Care is announcing the closure of its Pierce Street clinic in downtown Sioux City,

According to a press release from the business, the closure is set for Dec. 31, 2020.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, staffing the clinic with a new doctor has been an almost impossible feat," stated the press release.

The release goes on to say recruiting and hiring an optometrist to staff the Pierce Street clinic coincided with the onset of one of the most significant disruptions to business in decades.

"While we have encountered extraordinary doctors in the recruitment process, their decision to relocate is not without a certain degree of uncertainty, and we respect their choice to not make a big move in 2020," stated the release.

Plans are in action to ensure all patients continue to receive care. To assure the ongoing services of all long-term and new patients and continue to provide care, Exact’s Pierce Street clinic patients can transition to Dr. Michael O’Neal at Dunes Eye Consultants or to any other Exact Eye Care location in Le Mars, Storm Lake or Rock Valley.

Patients can fill eyeglass and contact prescriptions for the remainder of the year at the Pierce Street clinic, and Exact Eye Care’s in-house lab will honor all lab warranties on eyewear purchased for the term of the warranty.

“This has been an immensely difficult decision,” says Dr. Clarence Vanderlei, a doctor with the Exact Eye Care network of clinics. “The downtown clinic has been a fixture for over 50 years, and we are sad to see it go, however, it was the best practical and financial decision.”

Dr. Vanderlei notes that the shift from the downtown clinic to Dr. O’Neal with Dunes Eye Consultants or to another Exact Eye Care clinic will be simple, and staff will be available to assist with the change.

Patients can contact Dunes Eye Consultants at (605) 232-6900 to schedule an appointment with Dr. O’Neal or call (712) 546-6803 for the Le Mars Exact Eye Care clinic.