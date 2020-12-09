Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe enters governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has formally announced his candidacy for next year’s gubernatorial contest in a race that will serve as a barometer of voter sentiment during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office. McAuliffe held a news conference Wednesday outside an elementary school in Richmond, promising that increased education spending would his top priority if elected. State election officials released information Wednesday showing that Del. Lee Carter, a Democratic socialist, has formed a committee that allows him to raise money for a potential gubernatorial contest. Carter says he’s still deciding whether to run in the Democratic primary.