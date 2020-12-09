Ghana cops say 5 people killed in election-related violence

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Police in Ghana said at least five people have been killed in Ghana and a dozen injured in violence related to the presidential and legislative elections held on Monday. The election has tested the West African nation’s credentials as one of the continent’s most politically stable countries. Ghana’s Police Service said Wednesday that 21 violent outbreaks have been identified as election-related across the West African country. The police urged calm as the nation awaits results. However, hundreds of impatient opposition supporters demonstrated Wednesday at the Electoral Commission buildings in the capital, Accra, demanding that the election results be announced quickly. Electoral Commission chairman Jean Mensah has said the results will be announced soon, but did not say when.