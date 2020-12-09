Hawkeyes savor win over North Carolina in ACC/Big 10 Challenge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Hawkeyes got a statement win over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Third-ranked Iowa beat the number-16 Tar Heels 93-80, to improve to 4-0.

Luka Garza had his 24th career double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Iowa made 17 of 30 three-point tries. Senior Jordan Bohannon had seven three's and a game-high 24 points.

"North Carolina is a team I grew up watching and always wanted to play against," said Bohannon. "I just try to continue to have that mindset. I've been here for, it feels like 20 years, so I have a lot of experience under my belt."

"Teams are really going to put game plans on me," said Garza. "When you give open shots to our shooters, we have some of the best shooters in the country. Those guys are going to kill you."

Iowa will host Iowa State on Friday at 8:00 pm.