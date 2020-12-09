Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Apparent president-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by apparent President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris Transition have both made statements:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors. Hunter Biden

President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger. Biden-Harris Transition

The Associated Press contributed to this story.