Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Apparent president-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.
The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by apparent President-elect Biden’s transition office.
Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris Transition have both made statements:
I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.
Hunter Biden
President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.
Biden-Harris Transition
The Associated Press contributed to this story.