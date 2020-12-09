Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City location, among others

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including the Hamilton Blvd. location in Sioux City, via an outdoor, drive-thru process.

Hy-Vee says the Hamilton Blvd. site will begin testing Monday, December 14. Patients will receive same day results in as little as 1-2 hours after the completion of the test.

Based on guidance by the CDC, only individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days will be eligible for rapid antigen testing. Children six years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Hy-Vee says each testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. All patients are required to wear a mask throughout the testing process.

Cost for the test varies by location. As of now, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.

You can register for a rapid antigen test here.

For the full list of locations, see below: