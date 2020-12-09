Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City location, among others

Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City location, among othersNew
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including the Hamilton Blvd. location in Sioux City, via an outdoor, drive-thru process.
Hy-Vee says the Hamilton Blvd. site will begin testing Monday, December 14. Patients will receive same day results in as little as 1-2 hours after the completion of the test.
Based on guidance by the CDC, only individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days will be eligible for rapid antigen testing. Children six years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Hy-Vee says each testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. All patients are required to wear a mask throughout the testing process.
Cost for the test varies by location. As of now, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.
You can register for a rapid antigen test here.
For the full list of locations, see below:
- Iowa
- Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- 1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Illinois
- Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20, Peoria, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
- Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Kansas
- Clinton Parkway Hy-Vee, 3504 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Manhattan Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place, Manhattan, KS; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Ridgeview Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Minnesota
- Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11
- Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11
- Missouri
- Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- 23rd Street Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., Independence, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- 64th Street Hy-Vee, 5330 NW 64th St., Kansas City, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Nebraska
- Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
- 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- South Dakota
- Empire Hy-Vee, 4101 S. Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Hy-Vee on South Minnesota, 3000 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
- Wisconsin
- Fitchburg Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, Fitchburg, WI; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10