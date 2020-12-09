Skip to Content

Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at Sioux City location, among others

New
7:37 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
Hy-Vee Store Sign

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including the Hamilton Blvd. location in Sioux City, via an outdoor, drive-thru process.

Hy-Vee says the Hamilton Blvd. site will begin testing Monday, December 14. Patients will receive same day results in as little as 1-2 hours after the completion of the test.

Based on guidance by the CDC, only individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days will be eligible for rapid antigen testing. Children six years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Hy-Vee says each testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. All patients are required to wear a mask throughout the testing process.

Cost for the test varies by location. As of now, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.

You can register for a rapid antigen test here.

For the full list of locations, see below:

  • Iowa
    • Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • 1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Illinois
    • Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20, Peoria, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
    • Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Kansas
    • Clinton Parkway Hy-Vee, 3504 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Manhattan Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place, Manhattan, KS; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Ridgeview Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Minnesota
    • Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11
    • Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11
  • Missouri
    • Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • 23rd Street Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., Independence, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • 64th Street Hy-Vee, 5330 NW 64th St., Kansas City, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Nebraska
    • Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
    • 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • South Dakota
    • Empire Hy-Vee, 4101 S. Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
    • Hy-Vee on South Minnesota, 3000 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Wisconsin
    • Fitchburg Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, Fitchburg, WI; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Zach Uhl

More Stories

Skip to content