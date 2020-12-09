Iowa man pleads guilty to using Facebook to entice 12-year-old for sexual activity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Sac County, Iowa who sought and enticed a 12-year-old for sexual activity pled guilty Wednesday in Sioux City.

According to a press release, 40-year-old Nathan Landrum from Carnavon was convicted of enticement of a minor.

In a plea agreement, Landrum admitted in April 2020 he used Facebook Messenger to knowingly entice a 12-year-old child to his apartment for sexual activity.

Landrum faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment with a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.