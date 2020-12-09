Man killed at southwestern Nebraska feedlot by hay bale

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say a man has died after being hit and pinned by a large hay bale on a Dawson County feedlot. Radio station KRVN reports that the accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Darr Feedlot near Cozad. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Vergil Heyer, of Ainsworth, was unstrapping hay bales from a semitrailer when the bales fell off the truck, hitting Heyer. Officials say one of the bales landed on top of Heyer and pinned him. Workers at the feedlot moved the hay bale off him and performed CPR, but Heyer was pronounced dead at the scene.