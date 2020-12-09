Man taken in to custody in Sioux City after trespassing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man has been taken in to custody Wednesday night after walking around North Sioux City with something that looked like a rifle, and not following police commands.

Sergeant Ryan Bertrand with the Sioux City Police Department said around 5 p.m. they received a call about a man who looked like he was carrying a rifle and walking on the railroad tracks.

He said the caller said the man pointed what ended up being something that resembled a rifle, but wasn't, at a vehicle.

Sergeant Bertrand said when police arrived, the man was uncooperative and officers took him into custody.

The man was also in possession of a small blade, so he will be charged with a carrying weapons charge and a trespassing charge.