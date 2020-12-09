MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center holds blessing for Air Med helicopter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City on Wednesday held a blessing for its new MercyOne Air Med helicopter.



The ceremony included the blessing, a presentation of the Air-Med flight team, and a look inside the aircraft.

Leaders with MercyOne said the new helicopter is larger, faster, and enhances the ability to care for and transport patients.

They said these improvements are very important, because when it comes to medical air transport, every second counts.