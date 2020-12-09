Norfolk’s Grand Theatre to be restored and remodeled after sale to real-estate company

Norfolk Neb (KTIV)-The historic grand theatre in Norfolk, Nebraska HAS BEEN SOLD AND THE BUYER DOES NOT PLAN TO USE IT FOR PERFORMING ARTS.

Conover properties, a real estate company, BOUGHT THE PLACE IN 2018 and plans to restore the building and renovate it after nearly two years of planning.

The President of Norfolk Community Theatre's board says this is the first time the 100 year old building will be under new ownership since 2005 when the Community Theatre took it over. She says they had to sell because they didn't have enough funding to use the theatre how they wanted.

"I think, you Know I think it's a bittersweet kind of a thing. We're sad that it's not going to you know be a space we can use for the performing arts but at the same time we are um, I think happy and thankful that it's going to be made into a useable space for the community and will be a benefit to downtown Norfolk" Said Libby McKay; President of Norfolk Community Theatre's board.

According to Conover Properties's Facebook page, they plan on renovating the upper level and turning them into apartments.

The first level will be for businesses or venues. Ben Conover, who is one of the owners and founders of the company, says they plan to start construction between December 10th and early next week.