Northern lights may be visible in Siouxland Wednesday night

A geomagnetic storm will result in a large portion of the United States having the opportunity to see the northern lights over the next few days.



That includes right here in Siouxland!



For us, the best chance to see them is tonight with clear skies overhead.



Look to the north between 10 PM and 2 AM and give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the lighting.



Also, be sure to move away from city lights to give yourself the best chance to see the northern lights.

Clouds will be moving in as we approach dawn on Thursday and will be with us for the most part through Saturday, obscuring the viewing.



The Geminid meteor shower will also be happening tonight.



The best place to see them will be as you look to the east but, even if you are looking to the north for the northern lights, you should still be able to catch some meteors.

It actually peaks on Sunday night when up to 50 meteors per hour could be seen.



Sunday night also happens to be the new moon; the dark sky will make for perfect conditions to see the meteor shower.



If you catch any pictures or videos of the northern lights or meteor shower, you can send them to connect@ktiv.com.