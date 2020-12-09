Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college ‘mess-up’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli had hoped for kid-glove treatment in choosing the family vibe of “Red Table Talk” for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents. If so, she was quickly enlightened during Tuesday’s episode of the Facebook Watch series. Adrienne Banfield Norris, mom of series host Jada Pinkett Smith, said she saw Olivia Jade as a privileged young white woman who would be fine despite the scandal. The 21-year-old Giannulli rejected the idea that she was seeking sympathy. Her parents, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are behind bars after pleading guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.