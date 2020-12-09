Omaha house explosion victim sought order against grandson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court records show a woman killed in an Omaha, Nebraska, house explosion had filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson a day before the explosion, saying she feared the man would harm her and “start my house on fire.” Omaha fire officials identified two people killed in the Tuesday morning blast as 73-year-old Theresa Toledo and 45-year-old Angela Miller. Officials said two others, 72-year-old Larry Rodriguez and 28-year-old Alexander Toledo, were critically injured in the blast. Officials have not said what caused the blast. Documents filed in Douglas County Court on Monday by Theresa Toledo asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home. A judge granted the domestic abuse protection order that same day.