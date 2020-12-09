Police: Woman fatally shot Tuesday night in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot in a north Omaha neighborhood. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 40th Avenue and Bedford Street. Officers sent to the scene found a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Ashlon Wilson, on the ground and unresponsive. Wilson was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries. Police have not announced any arrests in her death.