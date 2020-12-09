Local doctor addresses safety concerns amid COVID-19 vaccine

The ability to get a COVID-19 vaccine is coming, but some misconceptions and myths continue to circulate over the safety of the vaccine.

One concern? The quick development, and testing of the vaccine.

But Dr. Larry Volz, chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said they have every reason to believe the vaccine is going to be safe, in spite of its quick development.

He said the trials for this vaccine were much larger than those conducted for other medications.

"Part of the reason why this drug was able to be done faster was that a lot of the barriers were taken out of the way. Which are typically just time consuming, regulatory barriers. It wasn't necessarily that the science was done any faster, it's that a lot of the hurdles were cleared for them to be able to expedite that." said Dr. Volz.

Dr. Volz said a typical trial for an FDA approved drug involves around 3,000 individuals. The two trials for the COVID vaccine included 30,000 and 40,000 people.