School district seeks posts from parents in school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district wants the families of students and staff slain in a 2018 high school massacre to turn over their social media posts from that period. The Broward County school district says it needs the posts as part of its defense against the families’ lawsuits accusing it of negligence in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting where a gunman killed 17 people. School attorneys say they’re entitled to know what the family members posted about the shooting. Attorneys for the family members say the request is intrusive and will only discover that the families were heartbroken. A hearing is set for Thursday.