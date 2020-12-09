South Dakota health officials expecting approximately 22,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses

PIERRE, South Dakota (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials held a conference call Wednesday morning to answer questions on COVID-19 numbers throughout the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said they have seen a downward trend in the total daily amount of cases over the past several weeks. But he said that might not stay that way as we near the two-week mark from Thanksgiving.

Health officials went on to discuss how many vaccines the state is projected to receive over the next week. They said they are expecting approximately 7,800 Pfizer doses and 14,600 Moderna doses.

"Once the FDA does provide the emergency use authorization, so that EUA, that Operation Warp Speed, the federal group that is managing this entire operation, they will be looking to ship that out as soon as possible. We're hearing even within 24 to 48 hours," said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.