South Sioux City police searching for persons of interest
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in South Sioux City, Nebraska need your help in identifying people of interest in a case.
The three people of interest are wanted for shoplifting from a business.
If you know any information on these three people, you are asked to contact Officer Heinemann with South Sioux City Police at 402-494-7555.
You can also email him at DHeinemann@southsiouxcity.org
Police say you can remain anonymous with your information.