Students evacuated from Rock Valley Community School due to ‘safety concern’

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Students at Rock Valley Community School have been evacuated, this according to an announcement on the district's website.

According to that announcement, the evacuation was done due to a safety concern.

A post from Superintendent Chad Janzen says all students are in a secure location and further information will be provided when available.

We have reached out to the school district and will provide any additional information as soon as we get it.