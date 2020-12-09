UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s doctor addresses misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine

UNDATED (KTIV) - Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are about to be distributed throughout the world, we want to debunk some of the misconceptions about the vaccine.

"One common misconception is that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't safe because it was developed and tested so quickly," said Stella Daskalakis. "Is the vaccine safe?"

"Based on all the current data that's been released, the vaccine appears to be safe with minimal side effects," said Dr. Jeffrey O'Tool, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's. "We don't have the benefit of having years and years of data but everything seems to be safe at this time."

"People think there are severe side effects associated with the vaccine," said Daskalakis. "Are there side effects someone should know about?"

"It sounds like most of the side effects seem to occur with the second dose," said O'Tool. "They're similar to other vaccine reactions such as pain at the injection site, nausea, vomiting. And there have been some reports of low-grade fevers that may last for one to two days. They tend to be very time-limited."

"If someone has had COVID-19 and recovered, should they still get vaccinated?" asked Daskalakis.

"The recommendation seems to be even if you've had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated with the new vaccines when it's available," said O'Tool. "The only caveat would be if you've had COVID-19 in the last two to three months you may wait a little bit longer to let someone else have access to the dose of its limited."

"What about allergies?" asked Daskalakis. "Are there certain allergic reactions I should be concerned about? If I have certain allergies, should I be extra concerned?"

I'm not read any reports of exclusions as to why people shouldn't get the vaccine," said O'Tool. "The first two vaccines are based on a different technology than the older influenza vaccines. I don't think allergies apply to this, so I think most everybody should be able to get the vaccine."

"How important is it to get both parts of the 2-part vaccine?" asked Daskalakis.

"I think it's extremely important," said O'Tool. "Data appears to show you get some benefit from the first dose. But, the high numbers that we see, the 90% to 95% efficacy, really don't occur unless you get both parts of the vaccine series."

People think they won't need to wear a mask after they get vaccinated," said Daskalakis. "What is your understanding?"

"The recommendations would be to continue wearing a mask," said O'Tool. "We still don't know if people could get the virus but not be symptomatic from it. And, still spread it. I know we are all tired of wearing masks, but it's the best thing that we can do to try to get to the end of this pandemic."