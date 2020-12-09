Venezuela’s Guaidó: Time to revise international sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says it’s time to revise international sanctions aimed at forcing President Nicolás Maduro from power. Guaidó talked with The Associated Press on Wednesday at his Caracas home. He leads a coalition of politicians seeking to oust Maduro with international support. Guaidó says he’s ready to work with the incoming Biden administration among world leaders. He says the sanctions haven’t budged Maduro yet. The opposition leader says tools to pressure Maduro need to be able to move faster. Maduro says he’s won a key victory taking control of the National Assembly, rooting out destructive right-wing adversaries.