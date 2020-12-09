Iowa governor extends emergency health proclamation to Dec. 16

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended Iowa's Public Health Disaster proclamation for another week.

The proclamation, first signed back on Nov. 16, was set to expire on Dec. 10 at midnight. It has now been extended to Dec. 16 with minimal changes.

The proclamation still limits indoor social, community, business, and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people while outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people.

Originally, only high school, collegiate, or professional sports were allowed to hold sports activities. But Gov. Reynolds says youth and adult sports activities can resume. But like high school sports, youth and adult organizations will be limited to two spectators per participant and they are required to wear a mask.

The two spectator limit for high school athletes is also being extended to cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sports events.

Spiritual and religious gatherings are still exempt from the proclamation. However, the proclamation states that they should implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open under this proclamation but must follow several public health measures.

All establishments have to close at 10 p.m. and can not reopen until 6 a.m. the following morning. Last call for any establishment serving alcohol is 10 p.m.

Establishments must also ensure that there is at least six feet of social distancing between each group or individual, and all customers are required to wear a mask or face-covering when not seated at their table.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.