Wichita area feels 5 low-intensity earthquakes in 2 weeks

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Five low-intensity earthquakes have rattled part of the Wichita, Kansas, area since Thanksgiving. But an earthquake expert says residents of Kansas’ largest city shouldn’t be overly alarmed. An earthquake with an estimated 2.6 magnitude was felt Wednesday in the same area around southeast Wichita where four other quakes have been recorded in the last two weeks. The highest magnitude was 3.3 on Tuesday. No damage or injuries were reported. Rick Miller is a senior scientist with the Kansas Geological Survey. He says the area has a long history of minor earthquakes. He says it’s always possible a more damaging earthquake could occur but that it’s unlikely.