Yankton City Commission passes ordinance requiring masks

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -- A mask mandate has been passed by the Yankton City Commission in a 7-2 vote.

City Commissioners had the vote Wednesday night after receiving comments from the community. The initial reading of a possible temporary mask mandate was first read at a special city commission meeting on Dec. 2.

The requirement, which begins Friday, applies to all places that are open to the public where 6-foot social distancing is not possible. The ordinance also states business and property owners must make reasonable efforts to ensure all patrons and employees are following the requirement.

There are several exemptions to the mask requirement, for instance, those under the age of five and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the requirement.

The ordinance does not have a penalty for non-compliance.

According to city documents, the ordinance would have a sunset date of March 1, 2021, unless extended, amended or terminated by ordinance.

