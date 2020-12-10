13 Siouxland teams listed in new Iowa girls basketball rankings

13 Siouxland teams listed in new Iowa girls basketball rankingsNew
2020 THIRD Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 4-0 1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 2
3 St. Ansgar 3-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 4-0 4
5 MMCRU 3-0 5
6 Springville 3-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 3-0 7
8 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 8
9 Montezuma 4-1 10
10 CAM 4-0 13
11 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 8
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 12
13 Turkey Valley 2-2 11
14 Winfield-Mount Union 5-0 NR
15 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 NR
Dropped Out: Burlington-Notre Dame (14); Stanton (15)
Class 2A
1 West Branch 3-0 1
2 Maquoketa Valley 3-0 2
3 South Central Calhoun 5-0 3
4 North Linn 3-0 4
5 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 5
6 West Monona 4-0 6
7 Nodaway Valley 3-0 7
8 West Hancock 3-0 9
9 AHSTW 3-1 10
10 Grundy Center 2-0 11
11 Denver 1-2 8
12 Jesup 4-0 13
13 Treynor 4-1 14
14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-0 NR
15 Central Lyon 2-1 12
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3A
1 Des Moines Christian 5-0 1
2 West Liberty 0-0 2
3 Cherokee 4-0 3
4 Clear Lake 4-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 2-1 5
6 Panorama 4-0 6
7 Unity Christian 4-1 7
8 Davenport Assumption 1-2 8
9 Roland-Story 1-1 9
10 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4-0 12
11 Osage 2-1 10
12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0 NR
13 West Lyon 1-1 15
14 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-1 11
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Solon (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 2-0 1
2 Gilbert 3-0 2
3 Ballard 5-0 3
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4
5 Central DeWitt 4-0 5
6 North Scott 1-0 6
7 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 NR
8 Grinnell 1-0 10
9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 9
10 Harlan 4-0 11
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 12
12 Creston 4-1 13
13 Bondurant-Farrar 7 1-1
14 Clear Creek-Amana 2-0 14
15 Keokuk 0-0 15
Dropped Out: Xavier (8)
Class 5A
1 Waterloo West 1-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2
3 Johnston 0-0 3
4 Waukee 0-0 4
5 Iowa City West 0-0 5
6 Cedar Falls 2-0 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 7
8 Iowa City High 0-0 8
9 Davenport North 0-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Ames 0-0 11
12 Muscatine 0-0 12
13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 13
14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 14
15 Indianola 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None