300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arriving soon for Dickinson County health care providers

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Dickinson County, Iowa public health officials have received word from the Iowa Department of Public Health that 300 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to them the week of Dec. 21, 2020.

According to Lakes Regional Healthcare Director of Population and Public Health Katy Burke, plans are being coordinated to vaccinate the community for COVID-19.

“For the first shipment, the Iowa Department of Public Health is giving enough vaccine to each county to vaccinate about 30 percent of the estimated healthcare population for each county," said Burke. "Statewide, we are prioritizing healthcare providers that have direct patient contact, are unable to telework, who provide services to patients or patients’ family members, or who handle infectious materials.”

Burke said Dickinson County Public Health will begin by providing the vaccine to people, based on their priority group, around Christmas, at the Dickinson County Public Health offices on the hospital’s campus.

“The initial 300 doses will be given to health care providers in Dickinson County, which includes dentists, optometrists, and more – not just those at Lakes Regional Healthcare,” said Lakes Regional Healthcare Chief Medical Officers Jeremy Bolluyt.

Bolluyt added that he expects DCPH to receive regular shipments fairly soon after the initial 300 doses arrive.

Top priority health care staff will be vaccinated first, followed by other health care staff and nursing home residents, and then the community.

“The two pharmaceutical manufacturers of the COVID vaccine – Pfizer and Moderna – are on track to make 2.3 billion doses combined over the next year, so we hope to be able to vaccinate most of the community by this summer,” said Bolluyt.

The Moderna vaccination consists of two injections given at least 28 days apart.