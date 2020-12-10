4 Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches team up for drive-through Nativity Scene

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in Norfolk, Nebraska, are coming together to put on a drive-through nativity this Sunday.

Our Savior Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church, and Mount Olive Lutheran Church will be holding the drive-by, live nativity at the Divots DeVent Center.

Each church was given a certain task to help build the nativity scene. Officials say they are very excited to tell the story of Christmas to a large crowd.

"There are seven scenes that we had to build and of course the main one is the manger which is depicted of a Christmas story is the mange," said Lynn Walmsley, of Christ Lutheran Church. "So they're all built ready to be put together out at Divots on Sunday morning and then the actual activity will be Sunday afternoon."

Eric Gradberg, The Vicar at Our Savior Lutheran Church says that people can use this as an opportunity to be more creative in how they reach out to other during these difficult times.

"Here's a chance to use what's around us to communicate hope in what's gonna be a new way to some people but it's a way that works nonetheless" said Gradberg.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This is the first time the churches have joined together to put on the event, and they plan to continue this in the future.