911 services to be unavailable for certain Dixon County communities Friday morning

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says several communities will be unable to use the landline or call 911 for a period of time on Dec. 11.

A press release says Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company customers in Allen, Dixon, Maskell, Newcastle and Martinsburg will be unable to call 911 from midnight until 4 a.m. The NNTC will be doing fiber maintenance during this time.

Authorities say if an emergency occurs, residents should use their cell phone to call the Dixon County Sheriff's at (402) 755-5608