Anthony Veasna So, acclaimed fiction writer, dead at age 28

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a highly anticipated debut story collection has died. Anthony Veasna So was 28. His death was announced Thursday by his publisher, Ecco, which did not provide additional details. A native of Stockton, California who had settled in San Francisco, So once described himself as a “queer boy, a Khmer-American son of former refugees” and “a grotesque parody of the model minority.” In “Afterparties,” to be published in August, he drew upon the tragedies his family endured in Cambodia during the rule of the Khmer Rouge and his own struggles with sexual and cultural identity.