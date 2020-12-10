Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on virus pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank following evidence the coronavirus pandemic’s damage to the U.S. economy is worsening. Shanghai and Tokyo sank while Seoul and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% overnight after the government reported more people than expected applied for unemployment benefits last week. Investors have been encouraged by progress in development of a coronavirus vaccine. But that optimism has been dented by rising infection numbers in the United States and some other markets and renewed curbs on business.