Authorities: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Valley

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and two others were injured in a crash northwest of Valley in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha-World-Herald reports the crash happened late Tuesday night on Nebraska Highway 36 when two vehicles collided. First-responders called to the wreckage pronounced one person dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to an Omaha hospital in serious condition. The names of those involved were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.