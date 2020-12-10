Authorities warn community of phone scam impersonating the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a phone scam that is circulating the area where the caller identifies themselves as a sheriff's office employee.

According to a press release, the person that identifies themselves as an employee tells the recipient of the call has failed to comply with an arrest warrant or court order. They then tell that person would be subject to arrest if they do not pay a fine.

The sheriff's office says it does not conduct business in this manner. They do not contact people by phone and solicit money for any reason.

If you receive a call like the one described above, you should discontinue it.

If you have any questions for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, they can be reached at (712) 278-6010 or (800) 352-4606