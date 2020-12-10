Avera Health Center announces construction of new 4-story wing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota says plans are in place to grow behavioral health services, with a new wing that will expand its services focused on children and young adults.

During a news conference, a four-story addition to the Avera Behavioral Health Center was annouced.

It will allow health experts to offer residential addiction care for youth, psychiatric urgent care, partial hospitalization space, and more.

Health leaders said one of the most critical parts of the four-story wing is the added beds that will strictly be used for patients under the age of 18. They said the demand for beds within that age range has gone up quite a bit over the past year, due to added mental health strains brought on by the pandemic.

The overall project costs roughly $28 million and will create nearly 60 to 80 new jobs.

"We're also bringing geriatric, psychiatric care back to our campus. We have room to expand for more adult beds. So it just provides us with a greater array of services. Like I said, it kind of fills in the full spectrum of care that we would like to deliver," said Avera Health Vice President Dr. Matthew Stanley.

Construction for the new wing has already begun. Project leaders say it should be completed by early 2022.