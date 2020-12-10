Biden officially selects former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his ag secretary
(KWWL) — President-elect Joe Biden has formally selected the members of his cabinet, including former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack as his Secretary of Agriculture.
Vilsack, a Democrat, served two terms as the 40th governor of Iowa from 1999-2007. He then held the position of Secretary of Agriculture for eight years under the Obama Administration.
Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted on Wednesday that Vilsack “understands the importance of preserving the family farm and the significance of the biofuels industry.”
Along with Vilsack, Biden officially announced Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Denis McDonough as his Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Katherine Tai as his United States Trade Representative; and Ambassador Susan Rice as his Director of the Domestic Policy Council.
Included in a release from the Biden-Harris Transition on these administration picks was this statement on Vilsack:
Secretary Tom Vilsack, a two-term Governor of Iowa and the Secretary of Agriculture for all eight years of the Obama-Biden administration, is ready to get to work on day one. With an estimated one-in-six Americans and a quarter of U.S. children facing a hunger crisis, farmers reeling, and rural communities struggling to weather the pain and economic fallout of the pandemic, Vilsack will bring the experience and bold thinking needed to deliver immediate relief to farmers, ranchers, producers and families all across the country. Vilsack is committed to ensuring the USDA promotes true equity and inclusion in every mission it has. Confirmed by the unanimous consent of the Senate in 2009, Secretary Vilsack oversaw record-breaking investments in rural communities, secured vital improvements to the nation’s school meal system, and led a successful campaign to increase food safety standards.Biden-Harris Transition