Biden’s transition contends with probe into son’s finances

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The revelation that federal prosecutors have launched a tax investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter is now looming over the incoming administration’s transition efforts. It’s reviving distracting storylines and complicating the choice of an attorney general who would have to oversee a probe into Biden’s son. President Donald Trump’s initial public response was surprisingly muted, just a pair of tweets about a Fox News segment. But privately he was demanding to know why the investigation was not revealed ahead of Election Day. Other Republicans, including possible presidential contenders, were anything but shy in piling on, questioning the integrity of the president-elect as well as his son.